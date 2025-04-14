Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 258,634 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of First BanCorp. worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

