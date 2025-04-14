Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,938 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Zai Lab worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

