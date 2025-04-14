Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,818 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.27 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

