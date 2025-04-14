Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,208 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $215.65 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

