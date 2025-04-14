Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,186 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $62,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

