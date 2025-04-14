Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $78.04 on Monday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

