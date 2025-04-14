Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,804,770 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

