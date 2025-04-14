SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV opened at $34.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

