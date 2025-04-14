SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of SPS Commerce worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

