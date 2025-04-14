Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

