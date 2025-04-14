The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 589,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,837 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 104,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manitowoc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.