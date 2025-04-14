TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

NYSE BLD opened at $288.86 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

