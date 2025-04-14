Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,997 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Clearfield worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearfield by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,608.36. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

