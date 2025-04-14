Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

