Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,574,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $204.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average is $227.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.