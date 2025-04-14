Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

