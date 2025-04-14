Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.57.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.58). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.85 million.

In other news, CEO Neal Lux bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This represents a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

