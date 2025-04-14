Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,913 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,659,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

