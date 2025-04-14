Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,707 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ponce Financial Group worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

PDLB opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $267.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.50. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.