Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 356.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

