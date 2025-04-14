Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIP opened at $3.28 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $373.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

