Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,248 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $239.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.72 and a 200-day moving average of $285.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

