Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,134 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

