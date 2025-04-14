Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,246 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

