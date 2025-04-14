Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,294 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,699,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.36 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $548.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

