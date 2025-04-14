Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Crane by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Crane Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

