Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.