Trexquant Investment LP Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,427,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $73.06 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

