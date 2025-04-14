Trexquant Investment LP Has $258,000 Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Profile

(Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.