Trexquant Investment LP Has $299,000 Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

