Trexquant Investment LP Has $364,000 Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.