Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

