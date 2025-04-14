Trexquant Investment LP Invests $247,000 in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

