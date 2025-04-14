Trexquant Investment LP Invests $266,000 in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.48. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.