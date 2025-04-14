Trexquant Investment LP Invests $296,000 in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Nexxen International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEXN stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a PE ratio of 216.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

