Trexquant Investment LP Invests $298,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,772,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $209.42 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.89.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.