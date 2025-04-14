Trexquant Investment LP Invests $341,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Glj Research reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $763.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.17.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

