Trexquant Investment LP Invests $352,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair downgraded Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRT

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.