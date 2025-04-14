Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of MeiraGTx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MeiraGTx

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

