Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $34.50.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.