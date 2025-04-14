Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHRB opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $729.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. The trade was a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,111.25. The trade was a 2.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.