Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COFS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

COFS opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $225.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

