Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 306.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317,303 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $637.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.29%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

