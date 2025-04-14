Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SAFT stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

