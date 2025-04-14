Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

