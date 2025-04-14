Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,635 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

