Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

