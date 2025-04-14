Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 19,344 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

