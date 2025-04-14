Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,018 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

