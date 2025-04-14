Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,473 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

